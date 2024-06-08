 UP’s eight aspirational districts excel in financial schemes - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
UP’s eight aspirational districts excel in financial schemes

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 08, 2024 07:36 AM IST

All the eight aspirational districts in UP exceed 100 percent target in Atal Pension Yojana, according to the quarterly report of the State Level Bankers Committee

All the eight aspirational districts in UP exceed 100 percent target in Atal Pension Yojana, according to the quarterly report of the State Level Bankers Committee recently presented on schemes including Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The State Level Bankers Committee is a forum that acts as a bridge between various banks, other financial institutions, and the central and state governments. The state has eight aspirational districts Bahraich, Balrampur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, and Sonbhadra.

“These districts excelled in schemes like PMJJY, PMSBY, and APY. Notably, Fatehpur exceeded the national benchmark for APY (2,886 beneficiaries per lakh population) by achieving 9,578 beneficiaries,” said a press statement from the state government on Friday.

In Atal Pension Yojana (APY), against the target of 2,886 beneficiaries per lakh population, Bahraich achieved 4,399 beneficiaries (152%), Balrampur 4,559 (158%), Chandauli 5,013 (174%), Chitrakoot 6,717 (233%), Fatehpur 9,578 (332%), Shravasti 3,182 (110%), Siddharthnagar 4,563 (158%), and Sonbhadra 4,251 (147%).

Bahraich achieved 13,977 beneficiaries in the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJY) against a target of 9,772 per lakh population, which is 143 percent. Similarly, Balrampur achieved 8,183 (84 percent), Chandauli 7,980 (82%), Chitrakoot 14,681 (150%), Fatehpur 13,537 (130%), Shravasti 11,955 (122%), Siddharthnagar 8,854 (91%), and Sonbhadra achieved 12,663 beneficiaries per lakh population, which is 130%.

In Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Bahraich achieved 25,866 beneficiaries (85 %) against the target of 30,303 beneficiaries per lakh population, Balrampur 23,611 (78%), Chandauli 32,521 (107%), Chitrakoot 38,037 (126%), Fatehpur 35,664 (118%), Shravasti 20,318 (67%), Siddharthnagar 29,411 (97%), and Sonbhadra achieved 26,692 (88%).

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP’s eight aspirational districts excel in financial schemes
