UP’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ in Rampur draws praise from PM Modi
LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to a local pond in Shahabad’s Patwai area of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh being transformed into an ‘Amrit Sarovar’ – the name the PM has given to an initiative that seeks to focus on the need for water conservation, among other things.
The PM made the mention of Rampur in his radio show, ‘Mann ki Baat’ and said as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (75 years of India’s independence), each district would have 75 ‘Amrit Sarovars’ or ponds.
As part of the initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to come up with at least 1000 such ‘Amrit Sarovars’ across the state in the first phase and Rampur has taken the lead in this direction where one ‘sarovar’ has come up and another is coming up on 1.67 hectares of land. Officials of the urban development department said that the PM’s praise would ensure that efforts in this regard were intensified across the state.
“It is quite possible that the areas you live in don’t have any water scarcity. But you also have to bear in minds how for many others, each drop of water is worth ‘amrit’ (the elixir of life). Water conservation is also part of the resolve that the country has taken up as part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. As part of this initiative, 75 Amrit Sarovars would come up across the state. The day is not far when your city will have many such sarovars and I would expect the youth to know more about this initiative and take charge of it too,” the PM said.
The PM had suggested linking the initiative locally with memory of a freedom fighter.
“I am happy to know that at various places, the work has begun in that direction. For instance, I have come to know about UP’s gram pamchayat Patwai where a pond existed but was mired in dirt and neglect. With local support, it has now been transformed and a retaining wall, boundary, food court, fountains and lighting too have come up there. I congratulate Rampur’s gram panchayat Patwai,” the PM said, adding that water conservation was the need of the hour.
Officials said the transformation of Rampur pond started in January and subsequently through coordinated efforts like MNREGA convergence and using funds from kshetra panchayat and gram panchayat retaining wall, food court, boundary and availability of paddle boats were ensured.
“Green areas are also being developed. Along with boating, the effort would also lead to beautification of land,” they added.
‘Making UP a healthy state our priority’
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has said “taking care of the health of each citizen is our concern and to make UP a 'healthy state' is our priority.” On the occasion, he also paid tribute at the memorial built at PMSA Bhavan in the memory of the doctors who died in the line of duty during the pandemic.
213 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, two deaths
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 213 new Covid cases and two deaths among Covid positive patients on Sunday, according to the data from the state health department. “In all 1,13,162 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Till now, UP has tested 11,06,04,323 covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. So far Uttar Pradesh has reported 2072892 Covid cases and 23505 deaths.
Fadnavis questions Navneet’s overnight jail stay, Sena says ruckus ‘sponsored’ by BJP
Mumbai After the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attacked the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi for the way Navneet was arrested and kept in the police station. On the other hand, Shiv Sena alleged that the 'drama' was sponsored by the BJP.
Pune district collector orders self govt institutions to prepare flood mitigation plans
PUNE The district collectors' office has issued directions to all local self-governing institutions to prepare a draft plan for mitigating flood inundation crisis by mapping all the flood-prone areas of the district. The district collector has also issued directions to conduct audits of old structures in the region. The directions come in the wake of the India Meteorological Department forecasting sound rainfall during the forthcoming monsoon season.
UP Board copies’ evaluation: Examinees to get full marks for out of course questions
UP Board's high school and intermediate examinees of 2022 can look forward to bagging extra marks as a bonus, courtesy errors or questions asked in the exams from the 30 percent syllabus curtailed this time owing to the pandemic. The evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer-sheets of 47,75,749 students, which started at 271 evaluation centres spread across the state on April 23, will conclude on May 5.
