UP’s law & order strengthened under Yogi govt: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jan 25, 2025 06:32 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna highlighted strengthened law and order and government achievements at the UP Divas event in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has said the law and order of the state has been strengthened and strict action has been ensured against criminals under the Yogi government.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna at UP Day celebrations at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on January 24. (HT photo)
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna at UP Day celebrations at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on January 24. (HT photo)

He was addressing UP Divas event at Namo Ghat here on Friday. Khanna is also the minister in charge of Varanasi. He observed and appreciated the exhibition organised by various departments to mark the occasion.

Khanna presented cheques of 5 lakh each to Vivek Chaurasia, Pooja Tiwari, Usha Devi, Anand Kumar Gupta, Akash Kumar Pandey, Sonam Keshari, the beneficiaries selected for various enterprises for the first phase of the CM Yuva Abhiyan.

The minister also feted various eminent personalities of Kashi, inlcuding Padma Shri Pandit Rajeshwar Acharya, Sarod player Anshuman Maharaj, Pt Ravi Shankar Mishra in the field of dance, musician Saroj Verma and folk singer Dinanath Yadav. Sportspersons, including Lalit Upadhyay, Shikha Yadav, Prashanti Singh, Sonali Kannaujiya and Ankit Yadav were also felicitated.

Khanna said loans were provided to 1200 people in Varanasi under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Yojana on Friday. Discussing the government’s achievements, he said after the PM took power, there has been a qualitative change in the development of the country and the state.

