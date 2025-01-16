U.P.’s Milkipur bypoll: BJP nominee files papers; party leaders attack oppn

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ayodhya’s Milkipur (reserved) assembly seat Chandrabhan Paswan on Thursday filed his nomination in the presence of party’s state chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and seven ministers who have been tasked with the responsibility of winning the seat. BJP candidate from Milkipur assembly seat Chandrabhan Paswan (in saffron kurta) filed his nomination on Jan 16. (Sourced)

Voting for the Milkipur bypoll will take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be done on February 8.

Paswan filed two sets of papers accompanied by former Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh. The BJP candidate then filed another two sets of nomination papers accompanied by state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary.

“People of Milkipur will give a befitting reply to those who have been opposing Lord Ram and are ‘parivarwadi’,” said Chaudhary while addressing a gathering. “Those who have shed blood of ‘Ram Bhakts’ will be taught a lesson in this election,” he added.

Also speaking on the occasion, cabinet minister Surya Pratap Shahi said: “BJP will win Milkipur by a record margin. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have been exposed on the issue of the Constitution. They have always violated it.”

Shahi was referring to the opposition’s poll plank in 2024 Lok Sabha alleging that the BJP would change the Constitution if voted to power again. Such tactics will not work again, Shahi added.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh said: “The Samajwadi Party has given ticket to a politician’s son. But people of Milkipur will reject politics of ‘parivarwad’ and will vote for the BJP.”

Singh was referring to SP candidate from Milkipur Ajeet Prasad, the son of Faizabad MP Awadesh Prasad.

In the nomination procession, ministers JPS Rathore, Girish Chandra Yadav, Satish Sharma, Dayashankar Mishra, mayor Girish Tripathi and party MLAs were present.

The SP has won the Milkipur assembly seat six times, including twice in by-elections, and its candidate Ajeet Prasad belongs to the Pasi caste while his father Awadhesh Prasad, a veteran SP leader with considerable hold in the constituency, is the sitting Faizabad MP and also a former MLA from Milkpur.

The BJP has won the seat only twice in 1991 and 2017. Mathura Prasad Tewari won the seat for the BJP in 1991 and Baba Gorakhnath bagged it in 2017. Gorakhnath lost to Awadhesh Prasad in 2022 assembly polls.

The Milkipur seat fell vacant after Awadesh Prasad defeated two-time BJP MP from Faizabad Lallu Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

BJP candidate faces ‘outsider’ attack

As the BJP is playing the ‘parivarwad’ card against the SP candidate, the BJP nominee is facing the charge of being an outsider. Chandrabhan Paswan belongs to Milkipur’s adjoining assembly constituency Rudauli.

“I am from Ayodhya. How can a local of Ayodhya be an outsider in Milkipur. Those who are pursuing the politics of ‘parivarwad’ have nothing to say against me,” said Chandrabhan Paswan.