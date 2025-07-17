UP’s mining vigil gets smarter: ‘weigh-in-motion’ tech to track vehicle overloading

LUCKNOW The UP government has deployed advanced technologies under the Integrated Mining Surveillance System (IMSS) to check illegal mining and transportation. Additionally, 57 unmanned IoT and AI-based check gates have been installed across 25 districts, all integrated with the directorate’s command centre. (Pic for representation)

Mining activities are already being monitored through drones, geo-fencing, RFID tags and AI-powered check gates. Now, the state is set to introduce ‘weigh-in-motion’ (WIM) technology to accurately track vehicle overloading, promising faster operations and near-perfect accuracy.

The department of geology and mining has reinforced surveillance with multiple tech-driven interventions, including geo-fencing of mining zones, camera-equipped weighbridges and RFID tagging of transport vehicles. Additionally, 57 unmanned IoT and AI-based check gates have been installed across 25 districts, all integrated with the directorate’s command centre, said a state government spokesperson.

The department has also sought the cooperation of the transport commissioner to facilitate the installation of WIM systems to strengthen control over illegal mining and transportation.

The government is encouraging use of drones for detailed surveys and real-time monitoring of mining areas. Institutions like UP Electronics, UPDESCO and Shreetron India Ltd have been invited to submit technical and financial proposals to aid this initiative. The drone technology is expected to enable precise tracking and swift action against illegal mining activities, he said.

To enhance digital transparency in mining services, the state government has initiated the integration of its upminemitra.in portal with the ministry of environment, forest and climate change’s ‘Parivesh’ portal. This will streamline monitoring of environmental clearance certificates and accelerate enforcement actions in mining regions, he said.

These comprehensive efforts by the state government have been prepared not only to curb illegal mining but also to make the entire mining process more structured, transparent and environmentally sustainable, he added.

Understanding weigh-in-motion

Weigh-in-motion (WIM) is a modern technology that measures the weight of heavy vehicles, such as mining trucks or freight carriers, while they are moving. This system uses sensors embedded in the road to record the vehicle’s weight, speed and other data without stopping the vehicle.

WIM saves time, improves efficiency and enhances road safety. In industries like mining, it helps prevent overloading, ensures compliance with rules and supports better decision-making based on real-time data. The system instantly sends collected data for analysis, allowing operators to access information immediately. It helps reduce costs and minimises environmental impact by promoting safer and more regulated transport operations.