UP’s MSME dept signs MoU with Koo App to promote ODOP products
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and exports promotion department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday with Koo App to give a further boost to ne District One Product (ODOP), an ambitious scheme of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Additional chief secretary MSME and export promotion department Navneet Sehgal signed and exchanged the MoU with co-founder and chief executive officer of Koo Aprameya Radhakrishna.
“Association with Koo is aimed at promoting our ODOP products to a larger audience and drive conversations around ODOP in several regional languages,” said Sehgal.
As part of the MoU, through its platform Koo will raise awareness and promote the ODOP products in 10 different languages. Koo will also procure ODOP gifts for corporate gifting purposes. The MoU will also enable greater reach and communication of welfare programmes and schemes of the UP - ODOP, especially for non-English speaking residents and help the local artisans to reach a wider audience to grow their business.
Aprameya Radhakrishna said, “UP has emerged as a leader in promoting local products globally through the ODOP initiative. It is Koo’s pleasure to contribute to helping local artisans by taking their craft and promoting it to the rest of India in various languages.”
The ODOP scheme of the UP government is aimed at encouraging indigenous and specialized products and crafts by local artisans, helping them with marketing and branding with a larger motive to increase their incomes and generate higher employment.
Koo is a multi-lingual, micro-blogging platform launched in March 2020. It has over 40 million downloads and is actively leveraged by over 7000 people of eminence across politics, sports, media, entertainment, spirituality and art and culture.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
