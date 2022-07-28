UP’s MSME dept signs MoU with Koo App to promote ODOP products

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and exports promotion department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday with Koo App to give a further boost to ne District One Product (ODOP), an ambitious scheme of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Additional chief secretary MSME and export promotion department Navneet Sehgal signed and exchanged the MoU with co-founder and chief executive officer of Koo Aprameya Radhakrishna.

“Association with Koo is aimed at promoting our ODOP products to a larger audience and drive conversations around ODOP in several regional languages,” said Sehgal.

As part of the MoU, through its platform Koo will raise awareness and promote the ODOP products in 10 different languages. Koo will also procure ODOP gifts for corporate gifting purposes. The MoU will also enable greater reach and communication of welfare programmes and schemes of the UP - ODOP, especially for non-English speaking residents and help the local artisans to reach a wider audience to grow their business.

Aprameya Radhakrishna said, “UP has emerged as a leader in promoting local products globally through the ODOP initiative. It is Koo’s pleasure to contribute to helping local artisans by taking their craft and promoting it to the rest of India in various languages.”

The ODOP scheme of the UP government is aimed at encouraging indigenous and specialized products and crafts by local artisans, helping them with marketing and branding with a larger motive to increase their incomes and generate higher employment.

Koo is a multi-lingual, micro-blogging platform launched in March 2020. It has over 40 million downloads and is actively leveraged by over 7000 people of eminence across politics, sports, media, entertainment, spirituality and art and culture.