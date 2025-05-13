UP’s new building bye-laws likely by May-end

The housing and urban planning department has received 1,153 suggestions from the public on the draft Building Construction and Development Byelaws-2025. The government is working to implement the new bye laws by May end, according to officials. (For representation)

The department has presented the draft to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for approval. It will soon be tabled before the Cabinet for approval.

The state government is planning to bring the bye-laws to make construction and business operations more accessible in urban and rural areas.

As per the proposed bye-laws, building a house on a plot of 1,000 square feet will no longer require an approved map, according to the officials.

An architect’s certificate will suffice for residential plots of up to 5,000 square feet and commercial plots of up to 2,000 square feet. These provisions are expected to simplify procedures and reduce delays in the construction process.

The revised draft emphasises green buildings, energy efficiency, and disaster-resilient structures. It also focuses on affordable housing and slum rehabilitation to support the urban poor, aligning with the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

One of the most key features is the allowance for small and medium-scale businesses to operate from residential complexes.

Commercial activities will be permitted in residential buildings on roads wider than 24 meters, while multi-storey buildings will be allowed on roads over 45 meters wide. The state government is also enhancing the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) to enable more construction on available land.