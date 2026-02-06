UP’s revenue for January up by ₹1089.58 crore: Khanna
LUCKNOW UP’s revenue for the month of January has gone up by ₹1089.58 crore (6.229%), compared to the corresponding period last year, said finance minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday, while sharing data for revenue collection under various heads in the state.
“In January 2025, the state earned revenue of ₹17425.94 crore, while this year the figure was ₹18511.52 crore, which is ₹1089.58 crore more,” he said.
However, there was a slight fall in GST collections as UP got ₹7161.95 crore in January 2026 and ₹7167.29 crore in January 2025. Under VAT, the state got ₹2816.47 crore in January 2026 and ₹2797.32 crore in January 2025. The excise department earned ₹4122.19 crore this year while in January 2025 it had raked in ₹3356.26 crore.
The stamps and registration department earned a total ₹2748.74 crore while in January last year, the state had earned 2511.11 crore.
Khanna said in the current financial year, a total revenue of ₹178556.43 crore has been collected under tax revenue up to January. This represents 74.1% of the target of ₹240980.67 crore set for January 2026. He further informed that under state taxes, a revenue of ₹94,039.39 crore has been collected up to January, against the target of ₹145,427.47 crore, which is 64.7% of the target for this period.
Under the excise head, a revenue of ₹43,949.17 crore has been collected against the target of ₹48,900.00 crore for this period, which is 89.9% of the target. Under stamps and registration, a revenue of ₹27,137.81 crore has been collected up to January against the target of ₹31,725.00 crore, which is 85.5% of the target. In the transport sector, a revenue of ₹10,063.39 crore has been collected against the target of ₹11,428.20 crore, which is 88.1 %.