    UP’s revenue for January up by ₹1089.58 crore: Khanna

    However, there was a slight fall in GST collections as the state got 7161.95 crore in January 2026 and 7167.29 crore in January 2025

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 3:08 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    LUCKNOW UP’s revenue for the month of January has gone up by 1089.58 crore (6.229%), compared to the corresponding period last year, said finance minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday, while sharing data for revenue collection under various heads in the state.

    Under the excise head, a revenue of ₹43,949.17 crore has been collected against the target of ₹48,900.00 crore for this period, which is 89.9% of the target. (Pic for representation)
    Under the excise head, a revenue of ₹43,949.17 crore has been collected against the target of ₹48,900.00 crore for this period, which is 89.9% of the target. (Pic for representation)

    “In January 2025, the state earned revenue of 17425.94 crore, while this year the figure was 18511.52 crore, which is 1089.58 crore more,” he said.

    However, there was a slight fall in GST collections as UP got 7161.95 crore in January 2026 and 7167.29 crore in January 2025. Under VAT, the state got 2816.47 crore in January 2026 and 2797.32 crore in January 2025. The excise department earned 4122.19 crore this year while in January 2025 it had raked in 3356.26 crore.

    The stamps and registration department earned a total 2748.74 crore while in January last year, the state had earned 2511.11 crore.

    Khanna said in the current financial year, a total revenue of 178556.43 crore has been collected under tax revenue up to January. This represents 74.1% of the target of 240980.67 crore set for January 2026. He further informed that under state taxes, a revenue of 94,039.39 crore has been collected up to January, against the target of 145,427.47 crore, which is 64.7% of the target for this period.

    Under the excise head, a revenue of 43,949.17 crore has been collected against the target of 48,900.00 crore for this period, which is 89.9% of the target. Under stamps and registration, a revenue of 27,137.81 crore has been collected up to January against the target of 31,725.00 crore, which is 85.5% of the target. In the transport sector, a revenue of 10,063.39 crore has been collected against the target of 11,428.20 crore, which is 88.1 %.

