UP’s revenue for January up by ₹1089.58 crore: Khanna

LUCKNOW UP’s revenue for the month of January has gone up by ₹1089.58 crore (6.229%), compared to the corresponding period last year, said finance minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday, while sharing data for revenue collection under various heads in the state. Under the excise head, a revenue of ₹43,949.17 crore has been collected against the target of ₹48,900.00 crore for this period, which is 89.9% of the target. (Pic for representation)

“In January 2025, the state earned revenue of ₹17425.94 crore, while this year the figure was ₹18511.52 crore, which is ₹1089.58 crore more,” he said.

However, there was a slight fall in GST collections as UP got ₹7161.95 crore in January 2026 and ₹7167.29 crore in January 2025. Under VAT, the state got ₹2816.47 crore in January 2026 and ₹2797.32 crore in January 2025. The excise department earned ₹4122.19 crore this year while in January 2025 it had raked in ₹3356.26 crore.

The stamps and registration department earned a total ₹2748.74 crore while in January last year, the state had earned 2511.11 crore.

Khanna said in the current financial year, a total revenue of ₹178556.43 crore has been collected under tax revenue up to January. This represents 74.1% of the target of ₹240980.67 crore set for January 2026. He further informed that under state taxes, a revenue of ₹94,039.39 crore has been collected up to January, against the target of ₹145,427.47 crore, which is 64.7% of the target for this period.

Under the excise head, a revenue of ₹43,949.17 crore has been collected against the target of ₹48,900.00 crore for this period, which is 89.9% of the target. Under stamps and registration, a revenue of ₹27,137.81 crore has been collected up to January against the target of ₹31,725.00 crore, which is 85.5% of the target. In the transport sector, a revenue of ₹10,063.39 crore has been collected against the target of ₹11,428.20 crore, which is 88.1 %.