UP’s Sonbhadra ensures all kids have benches to sit on

Sonbhadra has become the first district in Uttar Pradesh to equip all its 2,257 primary and upper primary schools with desk benches. Now, around 260,000 children in these schools will not have to sit on the ground for classes.

Sonbhadra also ranked first among 112 districts in the country in March for an overall good performance in key areas such as health, nutrition and school infrastructure, skill development and financial inclusion under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) by NITI Aayog.

Launched in 2018, the ADP focuses on overall infrastructure improvement, with special focus on school infrastructure, health, nutrition, and skill development.

“Sonbhadra has been ranked first in the country for its overall performance in different sectors such as education and infrastructure development under the ADP,” said Amit Pal Sharma, chief development officer.

A total of 31,823 dual desks and benches were provided to 2,257 schools. For the purpose, around ₹13.47 crore was released from the District Mineral Foundation Trust, Sonbhadra.

An official associated with the implementation of the ADP said no government school in the district had dual desks and benches in 2018. But now, all 2,257 government schools are equipped with dual bench desks. Likewise, 1,646 schools had toilets for girls in 2018. But at present, all 2,257 schools in the district are equipped with toilets for girls.

Sonbhadra district magistrate Abhishek Singh said, “A lot of work has been done in the district under the ADP. Dual bench desks have been provided to all government primary and upper primary schools. Walls have been painted. Potable water facility has been made and toilets for girls with tap water have been built in all schools. Around 300 schools have been equipped with smart classrooms.”

Kukumlata Tripathi, a teacher at multi-storey primary school in Robertsganj, said, “The tablet/computer has syllabi of all subjects of Classes 6 to 8.”

Head master Suman Tiwari said, “Children learn faster in a smart classroom. In fact, smart classroom helps generate interest among kids for learning.”

Skill development training was imparted to 5,703 people in 2021 – up from 1,267 in 2018. Some of them are trained in home appliances repairing and solar panel installation and others are trained in sewing, embroidery, as linemen in power sector, and masons etc.