UP’s tableau adjudged best at Republic Day parade in Delhi
Uttar Pradesh’s tableau depicting the Ram Temple at this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi was adjudged the best and awarded by Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, the defence ministry said.
A government statement quoted chief minister Yogi Adityanath as saying that the tableau had made the state proud.
The theme of Uttar Pradesh’s tableau was “Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh”. The cultural heritage of ancient holy town Ayodhya, a replica of the Ram Temple, glimpses of “Deepotsav” and various stories from the epic of Ramayana were depicted in the tableau.
The first part of the tableau showed Maharishi Valmiki writing the Ramayana. Its centre had a model of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
“The tableau represented the grandeur of the Ram temple even to those millions who watched the parade virtually. For the first time, the tableau will be taken from Delhi to Lucknow, passing through various districts of the state. The people will be able to have a close look at the tableau amid chanting of Jai Shri Ram and showering of flower petals,” the chief minister said, according to the statement.
Director (information and public relations) Shishir and additional chief secretary (ACS) (information) Navneet Sehgal presented the two-foot-high trophy to the chief minister on their return from Delhi.
Shishir said the achievement was the result of teamwork and the combined efforts of the government and the people of the state and made a special mention of the lyricist Virendra Singh, whose song gained maximum appreciation from the jury. Shishir said this was the second year in a row that UP had won a prize for its tableau. Last year, it won the second prize.
Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal said the tableau displayed a glimpse of Ayodhya’s rich heritage and culture.
In all, 32 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union Territories, nine from Union ministries, departments and paramilitary forces, and six from the defence ministry -- were part of this year’s parade on Rajpath, according to a PTI report.
