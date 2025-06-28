Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi

UP’s take-home ration model earns global praise, WFP to set up CoE

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 28, 2025 05:45 PM IST

The announcement followed a high-level meeting in Rome, Italy, where chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh presented UP’s THR model as an example of best practices in food and nutrition security.

Uttar Pradesh’s take-home ration (THR) programme has received international recognition, with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announcing plans to establish a Centre of Excellence in the state to support research and capacity building in nutrition, food processing, and social inclusion, a government spokesman said here on Saturday. .

The initiative currently benefits nearly 70 lakh people and integrates women-led self-help groups into its supply chain. (Sourced)
The announcement followed a high-level meeting in Rome, Italy, where chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh presented UP’s THR model as an example of best practices in food and nutrition security. The initiative currently benefits nearly 70 lakh people and integrates women-led self-help groups into its supply chain, thereby also promoting rural livelihoods and gender inclusion, according to an official.

“WFP executive director Cindy McCain appreciated UP’s efforts and assured full cooperation, accepting an invitation to visit the state,” a government spokesperson said. During a special session hosted by ‘Friends of Nutrition’, the model was described as a successful example of integrated nutrition delivery and women’s empowerment.”

Singh also held discussions with Rakesh Muthoo, assistant director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), where both sides agreed to expand cooperation in sustainable agriculture and climate-resilient farming.

