UPSC aspirant found hanging in rented Lko accommodation

A UPSC aspirant was found hanging in his rented accommodation in Madiaon on Wednesday. The police said the body was two-three days old and had started decomposing. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Police said that they recovered a note. In the note, he wrote that he had lost hope in life. He tried to get a job, but couldn’t secure one anywhere. He had been preparing for a long time, but couldn’t clear exams. “Sorry, Mom... Sorry, Dad... I know I am doing something wrong,” he wrote.

The house owner, Asha Devi, told police that the 22-year-old was found dead in a room in the upper part of the house. She said Rohit was a native of Sitapur and lived on rent.

“This morning, when I came to the upper terrace, I saw blood coming out of his room. And there was a foul smell coming out of the room, so I peeped through the window and saw him hanging from the fan inside the room,” she told police.

DCP North Zone, Abhijit Shankar, said it surfaced that the deceased was preparing for UPSC exams and was staying in the house for the last three months.

“The landlady informed the police about the foul smell, and having found him hanging from the ceiling of his room with a gamchha,” a police spokesman said. He added that the body appeared to be about 2-3 days old.