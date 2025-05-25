UPSCR project set to roll: Chennai firm to draft master plan, cabinet approval soon

The Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region (UPSCR), envisioned as a major driver of regional development and real estate growth, is poised for a formal launch with the state government selecting a Chennai-based firm as the top bidder to prepare its master blueprint. On the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR), the SCR will have Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Barabanki with a total area of 27,826 sq km. (Sourced)

Officials confirmed that the selected firm emerged as the Level-1 bidder among three applicants. Its appointment is expected to be cleared by the state cabinet shortly.

According to government sources, a team of 18 experts from the consultancy will be tasked with preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the SCR, a regional planning initiative modelled on the National Capital Region (NCR). The project will integrate six districts, Lucknow, Barabanki, Hardoi, Sitapur, Rae Bareli and Unnao, covering a combined area of 27,826 square kilometres.

The SCR is being developed as a balanced urban-rural growth region around Lucknow. According to the 2011 Census, Lucknow district alone has a population of 45.89 lakh over 2,528 sq km. Barabanki, its immediate neighbour, spans 4,402 sq km with a population of 32.60 lakh.

To ensure seamless intra-regional mobility, the government plans to introduce a Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) connecting the six districts. The project will mirror the operational Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which has drastically reduced commute times and eased pressure on roads.

Sources said that the proposed plan includes the construction of two 100-km-long ring roads and five elevated corridors aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving regional connectivity.

Urban development minister AK Sharma said that the project will move forward shortly, with groundwork for planning and coordination already underway.

Officials said the integrated approach of the SCR will open up large-scale investment opportunities across its constituent districts.