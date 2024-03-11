 UPSRTC asks bus owners to hire their own staff - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / UPSRTC asks bus owners to hire their own staff

UPSRTC asks bus owners to hire their own staff

BySreya Deb, Lucknow
Mar 11, 2024 07:46 AM IST

This policy, which was announced by transport minister Dayashankar Singh recently, was only applicable for drivers earlier.

Private individuals whose buses have been hired by UPSRTC can now appoint their own conductors rather than the corporation assigning them one. This policy, which was announced by transport minister Dayashankar Singh recently, was only applicable for drivers earlier.

The move came after Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) was recently conferred an award for improved road safety measures by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) (For representation)
The move came after Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) was recently conferred an award for improved road safety measures by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) (For representation)

The move came after Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) was recently conferred an award for improved road safety measures by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU). In 2023, the transport department released data revealing that the state witnessed 22,595 fatalities in road accidents in 2022, which was an increase of 1,368 deaths from the previous year’s figures.

“As per the new contracting policy, drivers and conductors will be on contract with the vehicle owner,” the minister had said. “Like drivers, conductors will also be provided by contracting vehicle owners.” Two new bus contract schemes have been added to the already existing six, according to which, both conductors and drivers of private CNG/diesel engine buses will be contracted by private vehicle owners themselves.

Ajit Singh, manager (Technical), UPSRTC said, “Our bus fleet is going to multiply in the coming months. The corporation will need more drivers. Moreover, the recruitment process under the corporation is laden with paperwork, and so outsourcing that job to vehicle owners will make the process swifter and easier,” he explained. The corporation is in the process of acquiring 5,000 new electric buses, while its target has been set at 50,000.

He clarified that vehicle owners will be given the option of hiring both conductors and drivers, or just drivers as per prior corporation regulations.

As for the payment to the bus drivers and conductors, Singh said UPSRTC would be disbursing salary funds mentioned in the tenders floated. “If the bus owner wants to add an appreciation amount to the salary, it’ll be his/her prerogative,” he said.

Also, the UPSRTC official said a monthly grievance redressal cell held for the employees would continue.

