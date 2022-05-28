UPSRTC buses to play road safety jingles for passengers
The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will install sound boxes in all its 11381 buses to play pre-recorded jingles on road safety for creating awareness among the passengers.
UPSRTC managing director RP Singh on Friday issued directions in this regard to all the regional managers and assistant regional managers asking them to make necessary arrangements for installing sound boxes in buses and also ensure that they remained functional.
He said road safety messages would be played intermittently from the announcement booths at the bus stations as well.
“The decision has been taken in view of the government’s directions for taking steps to promote road safety in the state,” he said.
-
BMC completes restoration of 16 heritage milestones
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) year-long project of restoring 16 heritage milestones in Mumbai is complete. Of these 16, 11 were present in their original location, but were dilapidated, broken, and neglected. Five others were entirely missing, and BMC reinstated black basalt milestones in their location to commemorate the original milestones. All 16 of these were listed in the heritage booklet of the civic body.
-
Three held for trying to blackmail traffic policemen with morphed video
Gurugram: Three Delhi cab drivers and transporters were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to extort money from, and blackmailing two traffic policemen. According to the police, the men extorted money from several Delhi traffic cops on the same pretence. But the extortionists landed in a trap laid by Gurugram police this time. They demanded ₹3 lakh from the traffic policemen, threatening them with dire consequences if they failed to pay.
-
Forest staff get trained to douse fire without water
Not only at malls, hospitals and schools but fire department is also carrying out mock drill in forest areas of trans-Yamuna. The fire fighters are also providing training to forest staff to contain fire in forests. There are large forest areas in Meja, Koraon and other areas of trans-Yamuna including the black buck sanctuary at Chand Khamaria and Mahuli villages. Fire has erupted in forest areas in the past including a fire incident last year.
-
Private bus operator assaults GMCBL driver and conductor
Gurugram: A private bus operator allegedly intercepted a Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited bus on Thursday and assaulted the driver and conductor. The assailant attacked the driver and conductor with a bat, after barging inside the vehicle, officials said on Friday. GMCBL officials also alleged that the private bus driver later reversed his vehicle and rammed into the GMCBL bus, breaking its rear-view mirror and front left door.
-
To support lavish lifestyle, social media influencer resorts to house break-ins, held
Mumbai: A 30-year-old social media influencer was arrested on Thursday night from Kurla West for alleged burglary in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to fund hThe arrested accused, Abhimanyu Gupta's'lavish' lifestyle that included buying branded clothes, a bike, and visiting upscale restaurants. The police said Gupta was born and raised in Wadia Estate, Bail Bazar in Kurla West. The police have registered a case under Section 456 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code.
