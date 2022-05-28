UPSRTC buses to play road safety jingles for passengers

The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will install sound boxes in all its 11381 buses to play pre-recorded jingles on road safety for creating awareness among the passengers.

UPSRTC managing director RP Singh on Friday issued directions in this regard to all the regional managers and assistant regional managers asking them to make necessary arrangements for installing sound boxes in buses and also ensure that they remained functional.

He said road safety messages would be played intermittently from the announcement booths at the bus stations as well.

“The decision has been taken in view of the government’s directions for taking steps to promote road safety in the state,” he said.