UPSRTC enquiry counters to dispense tickets too from today

The UP State Road Transport Corporation’s (UPSRTC) enquiry counters at prominent bus stations will now also dispense bus tickets to passengers from Tuesday while all buses will be equipped with all-weather lights by November 10.

UPSRTC managing director Sanjay Kumar issued directions in this regard during a review meeting, on Monday. “The MD has directed officials to set up enquiry-cum-ticket-booking counters at all the main bus stations in the state,” a corporation spokesman said adding, “The new system will start from November 1,” he said.

The move, it is claimed, will help passengers save time by not running from one counter to another to enquire about the status of running of buses and then standing in another queue to buy a ticket from a different counter.

The MD also directed officials including regional managers to ensure fitting all-weather bulbs, reflector tape, backlight, and brake light in all buses as directed by minister of state for transport Daya Shankar Singh.

The minister on Monday said that fog season will start soon and dense fog blocking visibility often becomes the primary reason for road mishaps in winter. He asked officials to put all-weather bulbs and other necessary devices in the buses to deal with the situation.

“The MD has directed officials to furnish written certificates by November 10, stating that all buses had been equipped with all-weather bulbs, reflector tapes, backlights, etc with the nodal officials to carry out reality checks on each bus,” the spokesman said.