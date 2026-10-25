UPSRTC staff attempt self-immolation over salary delays, alleged harassment

Two contractual employees of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), a driver and a conductor, allegedly attempted self-immolation at the corporation’s Qaiserbagh workshop on Sunday during a protest over delayed salaries, alleged harassment by officials and pressure to meet passenger occupancy targets. For representation only (Sourced)

The driver poured petrol over himself, alleging that officials were holding drivers responsible for low passenger numbers despite the operation of unauthorised private vehicles. The conductor accompanying him also poured petrol over himself. Other employees intervened and prevented them from setting themselves on fire.

The incident created tension at the workshop, prompting the closure of its main gate as contractual drivers and conductors continued their protest.

The driver, who operates a bus on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur route, alleged that unauthorised private vehicles were taking away passengers, making it difficult for UPSRTC drivers to meet the required targets.

“Illegal private vehicles are taking away passengers, making it difficult for us to achieve the required load factor. Instead of taking action against these operators, officials are putting pressure on drivers,” he alleged.

UPSRTC regional manager Vimal Rajan said employees were protesting against multiple buses operating on the same routes, which was reducing individual drivers’ earnings. He said officials had heard their grievances and would address the matter soon.

Protesters accused the assistant regional manager of arbitrarily changing route assignments and alleged that salary delays had worsened their financial difficulties.

They demanded an inquiry into alleged administrative harassment, timely payment of pending salaries, an end to arbitrary route changes and action against unauthorised private operators.