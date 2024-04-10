UPSRTC to deploy 7051 buses for cops on election duty

In preparation for the upcoming seven-phase Lok Sabha elections across the state, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is set to deploy 7051 buses. These buses will play a crucial role in facilitating the transportation of police personnel and security forces during their election duties. For Representation Only (HT File)

In response to the increased security demands for the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has deployed many security forces across polling stations in the state.

At the request of the UP Police, the transport department will allocate buses to transport paramilitary forces and police personnel to polling stations from April 19 to June 7. These buses will be available throughout the day until their duty hours are finished. Inspector general of police (law and order) LR Kumar communicated these requirements to the managing director of the UPSRTC, Masoom Ali Sarwar.

The specific number of buses required for each phase has been outlined: 608 buses for the first phase on April 19, 657 buses for the second phase on April 26, 901 buses for the third phase on May 7, 1235 buses for the fourth phase on May 13, 1249 buses for the fifth phase on May 20, 12651 buses for the sixth phase on May 25, and 1136 buses for the final phase on June 7.

Additionally, a reserve of 10 percent of the buses provided will be maintained to address any accidents or breakdowns. As per police demands, all buses should accommodate 52 seats, enabling the transportation of 45 soldiers. They must also be in good operating condition and well-maintained before being deployed for election duty.