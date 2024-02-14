UPSRTC to introduce more bus stops, service categories

LUCKNOW: U.P. transport minister Dayashankar Singh announced on Tuesday that not only would more stops be added to bus routes but the bus fleet would also be categorised to provide a variety of services to frequent travellers of the state. U.P. transport minister Dayashankar Singh announced on Tuesday that not only would more stops be added to bus routes but the bus fleet would also be categorised to provide a variety of services to frequent travellers of the state. (Pic for representation)

Singh instructed that bus stops should be added at every 3km in rural areas and at a maximum of 5km gaps in urban areas. There is no expense involved in making new fare stops. “Due to lack of stops as per demand and lack of availability of corporation services, passengers resort to alternative means of transport, due to which an increase in operation of unauthorised vehicles is seen on the notified routes,” he said.

As far as service categorisations are concerned, they will be classified as rural services, shuttle local services, limited stop services, express services and superfast services.

The transport corporation has set down rules for the number of stops and average speeds for each of these services. For instance, rural buses will halt at every stop on the route and their average speed has been fixed at 40 km per hour. Limited stop service buses will not halt at any village or suburb with a population less than 5000 and are allowed average speed of 54 km per hour. Express service buses will stop only in block level towns or towns with a population of 25000 with average speed limit of 60 km per hour.