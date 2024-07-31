 UPSRTC to launch courier, parcel services in September - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSRTC to launch courier, parcel services in September

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 31, 2024 06:08 AM IST

For this courier service, the UPSRTC will designate about 11,000 buses, including both air-conditioned and ordinary buses

The state transport minister Dayashankar Singh on Tuesday announced that Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus fleet will also be used for courier and parcel services starting in September this year. A contract has been signed by the UPSRTC and AVG Logistics Limited for this facility, and the infrastructure will be in place by September 9, according to a press note from the department.

UPSRTC buses (HT File)
UPSRTC buses (HT File)

For this courier service, the UPSRTC will designate about 11,000 buses, including both air-conditioned and ordinary buses. In addition to inspecting tickets, traffic inspectors will also check the booked luggage. This facility will initially be available only in districts where bookings are more likely, including Agra, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Etawah, Kanpur and Jhansi.

Assistant regional managers have been instructed that any luggage booked from the bus stations should be booked through the courier services, and punitive action will be taken against conductors who allow unauthorised luggage on board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / UPSRTC to launch courier, parcel services in September
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On