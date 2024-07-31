UPSRTC to launch courier, parcel services in September

The state transport minister Dayashankar Singh on Tuesday announced that Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus fleet will also be used for courier and parcel services starting in September this year. A contract has been signed by the UPSRTC and AVG Logistics Limited for this facility, and the infrastructure will be in place by September 9, according to a press note from the department. UPSRTC buses (HT File)

For this courier service, the UPSRTC will designate about 11,000 buses, including both air-conditioned and ordinary buses. In addition to inspecting tickets, traffic inspectors will also check the booked luggage. This facility will initially be available only in districts where bookings are more likely, including Agra, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Etawah, Kanpur and Jhansi.

Assistant regional managers have been instructed that any luggage booked from the bus stations should be booked through the courier services, and punitive action will be taken against conductors who allow unauthorised luggage on board.