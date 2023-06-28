The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is working on multiple new projects to enhance convenience and safety of passengers. ‘UPSRTC working on new passenger amenities’ (File photo)

The new projects would be apart from providing digital facilities like online ticketing, reservation and cashless ticket booking, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

The corporation, he said, had planned to launch One Nation, One Card and Smart Cards for Divyang (differently abled) individuals and install bus tracking system and panic buttons, adopt e-office and web-based MIS, as part of the Centre’s initiative to enhance travel experience of passengers.

“Once these projects are completed, passengers can expect enhanced facilities, improved efficiency and increased transparency within the department,” the spokesman said.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently emphasised the importance of extending the UPSRTC’s services to every village and urged the authorities to prioritise the enhancement of passenger amenities,” he said.

Among the upcoming projects that are in the pipeline, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is being seen as an important one.

“Under this, One Nation, One Card, is a crucial initiative of the Centre in the state. The primary objective of the NCMC is to enable cashless payment for bus tickets, allowing all travel payments to be made through a single card. Transport corporation is working on it and expects to implement it soon,” he said.

