UPSRTC’s Margdarshi App: Easier, safer bus travel promised

Roadways bus passengers will now be able to avail not only of booking and cancellation services, but also emergency services, tracking facilities and grievance redressal systems, all from the Margdarshi App of the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) itself.

The most important feature on the Margdarshi App is the SOS button, which allows the passenger to contact UP Police Emergency 112 at the touch of a button.

These will be manned by the brand new control room established at the transport headquarters in June, 2023, but was not being put to much use, since the app itself was yet to be developed. Now, with panic buttons and GPS trackers functional in every bus, the vehicles can be monitored and tracked 24x7 by UPSRTC.

Managing director, UPSRTC, Masoom Ali Sarwar said, “Each passenger can track a bus and check its status by using the Margdarshi App, as all buses and depots have been connected and updated on this server.

“This app is of particular importance now, due to the added number of new bus routes, temporary bus depots, and new double decker and shuttle buses, which have been added to the UPSRTC fleet for the purpose of Mahakumbh. A huge volume of people will be travelling not only inter-district in UP but interstate as well, to participate in the Mahakumbh.

“Even after Mahakumbh, a large number of new buses will be inducted into the UPSRTC fleet, already fitted with the tracking and emergency mechanisms for passengers. Our goal was to make this app completely operational before these events.”

The Margdarshi App of the UPSRTC was launched by the state transport minister Dayashankar Singh on Wednesday, and officially began functioning on Thursday.

In a statement at the launch of the app, Singh said, “This initiative of UPSRTC reflects its commitment towards the safety, transparency and convenience of passengers. This is an important step towards the safety of women and improving the public transport system in Uttar Pradesh.”

The app is finally seeing the light of day after several attempts to launch the app since 2023. Interestingly, the control room has been ready since June, 2023.