UPSSF to be equipped with state-of-the-art weapons

A state government spokesperson said the fund will be utilised to procure a variety of modern firearms and equipment, including 465 automatic pistols, 1113 submachine guns, 330 assault rifles, 500 BR jackets, 500 BR helmets, 1714 polycarbonate shields, and 2025 polycarbonate batons for the UPSSF. The weapons will be purchased by March 31.

The state government in an order has mandated that weapons and equipment must be procured by March 31. The remaining funds must be returned to the treasury, and no additional purchases beyond the approved items are permitted.

Established in September 2020, the UPSSF was tasked with safeguarding state courts, prominent religious sites, and key establishments. The state government recently decided to establish the sixth UPSSF battalion in Ayodhya.

The five battalions formed in June 2021 are stationed in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Saharanpur. One of the inaugural battalions of the UPSSF is deployed for security in Lucknow Metro.