UPTET-2021 result out; over 6.6 lakh candidates declared successful

The result of the much-awaited Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021, was declared by Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP, on Friday afternoon. “The detailed result has been made available on the official website https://updeled.gov.in/ for the benefit of the candidates,” said Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, ERA, UP.

Chaturvedi said nearly 39 percent of the candidates had been declared passed in the primary level TET and 28 percent in the upper primary level examination. Out of 12,91,628 candidates registered for the primary level TET held on January 23 this year, 11,47,090 appeared in the examination. “Of them, 4,43,598 (38.67) have passed,” he said.

“Similarly, out of 8,73,553 candidates registered for upper primary level TET, 7,65,921 appeared in the examination. Of them, 2,16,994 (28.33 or 28 per cent) have been declared successful,” Chaturvedi added. In the revised answer key released on Thursday, it was decided to give marks to all the candidates for five questions of primary and three questions of upper primary level.

According to the government order dated December 22, 2021, the revised answer key was to be declared by ERA on February 23, 2022, and the result was to be declared on February 25, 2022. However, the results could not be declared due to the state assembly elections.

After the new government was sworn in, undersecretary Dharmendra Mishra in a missive on April 6 conveyed the state government’s permission to the secretary, ERA, to release the revised answer key of UPTET on April 7 and the result on April 8.

UPTET-2021 was held across the state on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered. A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09%) had appeared in the exam for the primary level. Likewise, for the upper primary level, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72%) had appeared. UPTET could not be held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic while UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021 due to a paper leak.

UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) in schools of the Uttar Pradesh government. UPTET exam is conducted in two shifts for two papers: 1 and 2. UPTET paper 1 is conducted for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 1-5. On the other hand, UPTET paper 2 is for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 6-8. Candidates who wish to apply for both primary and upper primary schools need to appear in both papers. Both the UPTET papers are conducted on the same day in offline mode.