UPTET-2021 result out; over 6.6 lakh candidates declared successful
The result of the much-awaited Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021, was declared by Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP, on Friday afternoon. “The detailed result has been made available on the official website https://updeled.gov.in/ for the benefit of the candidates,” said Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, ERA, UP.
Chaturvedi said nearly 39 percent of the candidates had been declared passed in the primary level TET and 28 percent in the upper primary level examination. Out of 12,91,628 candidates registered for the primary level TET held on January 23 this year, 11,47,090 appeared in the examination. “Of them, 4,43,598 (38.67) have passed,” he said.
“Similarly, out of 8,73,553 candidates registered for upper primary level TET, 7,65,921 appeared in the examination. Of them, 2,16,994 (28.33 or 28 per cent) have been declared successful,” Chaturvedi added. In the revised answer key released on Thursday, it was decided to give marks to all the candidates for five questions of primary and three questions of upper primary level.
According to the government order dated December 22, 2021, the revised answer key was to be declared by ERA on February 23, 2022, and the result was to be declared on February 25, 2022. However, the results could not be declared due to the state assembly elections.
After the new government was sworn in, undersecretary Dharmendra Mishra in a missive on April 6 conveyed the state government’s permission to the secretary, ERA, to release the revised answer key of UPTET on April 7 and the result on April 8.
UPTET-2021 was held across the state on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered. A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09%) had appeared in the exam for the primary level. Likewise, for the upper primary level, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72%) had appeared. UPTET could not be held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic while UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021 due to a paper leak.
UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) in schools of the Uttar Pradesh government. UPTET exam is conducted in two shifts for two papers: 1 and 2. UPTET paper 1 is conducted for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 1-5. On the other hand, UPTET paper 2 is for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 6-8. Candidates who wish to apply for both primary and upper primary schools need to appear in both papers. Both the UPTET papers are conducted on the same day in offline mode.
Lone SSS MLA may become associate member of NCP
Mumbai Devendra Bhuyar, the lone MLA of Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, who defeated the then agriculture minister Anil Bonde in the last Assembly elections, has decided to become an associate member of the ruling NCP in the state Assembly. Shetti met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and requested him to remove his name from the list of 12 names recommended by the state government to be appointed as MLCs.
Lucknow: All LDA zones asked to buy or hire bulldozers
All eight zones of the Lucknow Development Authority have been asked to purchase or hire two bulldozers to demolish illegal structures in their zones in Lucknow or face action, according to a highly placed official of the development authority. And the officials have wasted no time to get going. In consonance with the LDA vice-chairman's directives, officials have prepared a list of over 100 buildings that were constructed illegally in Lucknow.
Drugs worth ₹1.85Cr seized recently were stored in empty containers from Dubai
During the investigations about the seizure of MD powder worth ₹1.85Cr last week by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, it was found that the drugs were brought from Dubai in empty containers. According to police, the empty containers used in export by India were being sent back to India from Dubai with the drugs being hidden inside the surface of the outer part of the container so that they skip scanning.
Smuggled from Dubai, 80 live corals housed at Taraporewala Aquarium
Mumbai: The state fisheries department has made arrangements for 80 live corals of nine species that were smuggled into India from Dubai to be housed at the Taraporewala Aquarium, one of the iconic tourist spots in Mumbai. The corals were seized by the customs department at the Pune airport. Atul Patne, commissioner, fisheries, informed that the customs officials had contacted them for keeping the corals in the aquarium.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Celebrity Circus
Come, let us for one day at least, become Mumbai celebrities; you know the kind I'm referring to: the ones who don 'athleisure-wear' for their 'airport looks' and are hounded by 'paps' who follow them around all day, shouting: 'Ma'am, ek idhar turn! Please hamarey pass dekho! Because, to be a celebrity in Mumbai everything, including your ego, must be outsized, (except your waist, of course).
