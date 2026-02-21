US vedic scholar praises Yogi for restoring Ayodhya’s glory

American vedic scholar David Frawley, a Padma Bhushan awardee, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday and discussed yoga, ayurveda and sanatan culture with him. American vedic scholar David Frawley meeting chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday. (HT)

“Yogi Adityanath is purifying politics,” Frawley said in praise of the chief minister.

Referring to the Nath tradition, he remarked that it is opening a new path for global welfare.

The scholar also praised the Yogi government for restoring the ancient glory of Ayodhya, stating that its rejuvenation represents a return to the Vedas.

“Spending time with CM Yogi Adityanath was a great honour and privilege,” he said.

As the head of the Goraksha Peeth, Yogi Adityanath is associated with the Nath tradition, which is rooted in ancient yogic culture and continues to keep it alive in India.

He is not only preserving these traditions but also expanding them globally, added Frawley.

He praised the “New Ayodhya,” saying that its transformation is a matter of great joy.

“The darshan of Lord Ram offers profound spiritual bliss. Lord Ram symbolises the soul of India. He connects us to the solar dynasty and weaves together all religious traditions into a single thread,” he added.

Born into a Catholic family in Wisconsin (USA), Dr David Frawley is regarded internationally as one of the prominent thinkers associated with Hindutva.

He studied Ayurveda for nearly a decade. He has written numerous books on the vedas, Hinduism, yoga, ayurveda and vedic astrology.

In 2015, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan. In the same year, the South Indian Education Society in Mumbai also conferred on him the “National Eminence Award” in recognition of his significant contributions to the fields of ayurveda, yoga and vedic astrology.