Uttar Pradesh assembly elections: Tribal leader Ramraj Gond thanks Congress for ticket

Ramraj Gond (35), a resident of Ubha village, has been named Congress candidate for the Obra assembly constituency in Sonbhadra in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Gond, a first graduate of his village, has thanked the Congress leadership for giving him a chance to contest the polls. Gond had led the agitation when 11 tribals were killed in a shootout over a land dispute in Ubha village in July 2019. Gond had demanded strict against the accused, who opened fire at the tribals.

A day after the incident, the Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was detained in Narayanpur in Mirzapur while on her way to Ubhbha village to meet the family of the tribals. She was kept in Chunar Fort and was released after 24 hours.

Gond, along with three members of families who lost their kin in the incident, met the Congress general secretary and gave her complete information about the incident.

Around a month after, in August 2019, when Priyanka Gandhi visited Ubhbha village and met families of the tribals, she visited Gond’s house and met several tribal families.

Later, Congress appointed him district president. “I work for the cause of the tribals, and I would keep doing it,” said Gond.

Cong fields Rai from Pindra, Rajeshwar from Rohaniya

Congress has fielded Rajeshwar Patel from Rohaniya Assembly seat, while former minister Ajai Rai has been fielded from Pindra in Varanasi. Both Rai and Patel congratulated each other.

Rai said that there would be a change in the 2022 UP assembly elections. Under the leadership of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, we will continue to raise the voice for the poor, youths and deprived, and every section of the society, both the leaders said.