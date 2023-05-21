Shot in the arm for U.P. med infra as 100 specialist docs join govt hosps

In a significant boost to the healthcare infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh, 100 more specialist doctors have joined government hospitals. In a first, these doctors were shortlisted through the reverse-bidding system. Earlier in February, the state had advertised for vacancies against 1,199 posts. (HT Photo)

Earlier in February, the state had advertised for vacancies against 1,199 posts. Notably, U.P. has 2,166 vacancies for specialists. However, only 900 doctors are working, leaving 1,266 positions vacant.

The bidding was open for all specialist doctors to apply with the salary they want, up to a maximum ₹5 lakh and place of work they would like to join. With more than one doctor applying against one post, the health department negotiated (reverse bidding) with doctors and settled mutually on a salary.

“In 53 days of process of reverse bidding, 2,371 applications came in and among those, 391 were selected for document verification. Those who demanded a salary of less than ₹1 lakh will be screened in the next round,” said a senior official in the health department.

The specialists selected include -- cardiologists, orthopaedic surgeons, consultant medicine, anaesthetists, gynaecologists, microbiologists, pathologists, physician, radiologists, paediatrician, general surgeon, and chest physician.

Postings have been given in different districts under various programmes -- including mother and child health, national programme, and trauma centres. “Since postings have been given in district/place of choice, the doctors shall work with commitment,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

These doctors have been given postings at workplace they had opted. The state has a total 19,000 sanctioned posts of doctors in 75 districts.

What is reverse biding?

Under the reverse bidding process, doctors put up their salary bid within upper limit (of ₹5 lakh in this case) and apply for post of their own choice. If more than one doctor applies for a post, the health officials initiate a negotiation keeping in view the possibility of hiring the most experienced/qualified doctor as priority.