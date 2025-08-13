Uttar Pradesh braces for heavy downpour over next 3 days

Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two to three days, according to the meteorological department. The forecast follows the formation of a low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on August 13, and its expected movement inland. For representation only

So far, since June 1, the state has recorded 492.1 mm of rainfall against the normal 449.1 mm—showing a 10% surplus. While West UP has received 537.5 mm against a normal of 408.9 mm (a 31% excess), East UP has seen a slight deficit with 460.5 mm compared to the normal 477.8 mm (down by 4%).

According to the meteorological department, the monsoon is shifting southwards from its current position, and along with favorable atmospheric and geographical conditions, this is expected to increase both the spatial distribution and intensity of rainfall across the state over the next three days. A gradual decrease in rainfall is likely thereafter.

As a result, heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected in both meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh, with the most intense activity forecast for Wednesday and Thursday (August 13 and 14). Several districts in both divisions have been placed under an Orange Alert.

Rainfall recorded across UP (in cm, last 24 hours till 8:30 am, August 12)

Lakhimpur (Kheri): 12

Ayodhya: 11

Nighasan (Kheri): 7

Colonelganj (Gonda), Fatehpur Tehsil (Barabanki), Birdghat (Gorakhpur), Nakur (Saharanpur), Thakurdwara (Moradabad): 6 each

Gonda CWC, Gonda Sadar, Bara Banki, Ballia Observatory, Safipur (Unnao), Basti Observatory: 5 each

Few spells of rain in store for Lucknow

In the last 24 hours, Lucknow recorded 47.8 mm of rainfall at Hanuman Setu and 47.4 mm at the Aliganj Control Room. The forecast for the state capital is a generally cloudy to overcast sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Temperatures are expected to hover around 32°C (max) and 27°C (min).