Uttar Pradesh budget: Lucknow to jet into investor-friendly club with 1500-acre Aerocity

A 1500-acre Aerocity with state-of -the-art facilities for commercial offices, seven-star hotels, parks, convention centres and other such facilities will be a new addition in the changing landscape of Lucknow as the Yogi Adityanath government ramps up its efforts to make Uttar Pradesh the most favoured destination for investors. Aerocity projects derive their name from the fact that they are usually situated close to airports, enabling entrepreneurs to fly in and conclude their business with the amenties on offer. (Pic for representation)

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Monday announced the Aerocity for Lucknow in his budget speech. Much like Aerocities in Hyderabad and Delhi, it will be the new destination of choice for corporate leaders who have their businesses anywhere across the state.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Rajeshwar Singh, BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar, had forwarded the Aerocity proposal to the state government, which tasked the Lucknow Development Authority with identifying land for the project.

Aerocity projects derive their name from the fact that they are usually situated close to airports, enabling entrepreneurs to fly in and conclude their business at the amenties on offer.

The LDA has started looking for the land for the proposed Aerocity. It is likely to come up in Rahimabad and Gahru villages in Sarojini Nagar near the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow.

The Lucknow -Kanpur Expressway is being widened nearby and the 104-km long outer ring road is also close to the proposed location of Aerocity.

The Hinduja group is all set to establish its EV plant at the site where the Scooters India plant existed in Sarojini Nagar.

At present, the Hyderabad Aerocity spread over 1500 acres is the biggest one followed by Delhi which is built on 200 acres.

The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh will also have an Aerocity spread over 172 acres.

“The Aerocity will definitely become a catalyst for future development in the city whether it is infrastructure or amenities. The competitiveness among all stakeholders like the hospitality industry will boost the economy and prove advantageous to the people at large like employment generation of great magnitude,” said Vipul Varshney, the architect who has designed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham.

“Overall, the design should bring a new form of urbanism and innovative architecture to the area through distinctive design and public realm, enhancing the quality of life and ecology of the city,” Varshney added.