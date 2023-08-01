U.P. Cabinet nod to 40 MW solar plant in Ayodhya

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up a 40 megawatt (MW) solar plant in Ayodhya that will generate 70.08 million units of green energy every year to meet entire district’s electricity demand. The state government will incur ₹ 9 crore on transmission of the electricity generated by the solar plant. (For Representation)

The NTPC Green Energy Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of the NTPC, will execute the ₹160 crore project and will bear its entire cost. The state government will incur ₹9 crore on transmission of the electricity generated by the solar plant.

The state government has identified 165.10-acre land at village Manja Rampur Halwara and Manhja Sarairashi Pargana-Haveli Awadh under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya for setting up the solar plant. The UPPCL will purchase the energy generated by the solar plant. The project is part of the Uttar Pradesh Solar Power Policy-2022.

Under the policy, the state government will provide land to public sector undertakings for solar power projects at the rate of ₹one per acre per annum. The land will be provided to private players for solar plants at the rate of ₹15,000 per acre per annum for a maximum of 30 years.