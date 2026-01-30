Uttar Pradesh Cabinet decision: CM Fellows to get age relaxation, marks weightage in recruitment exams

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved rules for relaxing the age limit by one to three years and giving weightage of marks to participants in the Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme in all written examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved 30 proposals at its meeting on Thursday. (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)

Those who have worked as CM Fellows would get a one-year relaxation while two and three year tenures will lead to relaxation of two to three years respectively.

Similarly, the weightage will be of one, two and three marks (depending on completion of one, two or three-year tenures as CM Fellow) in exams carrying a maximum of 100 marks, two, four and six marks for exams of 500 maximum marks and 2.5, 5.0 and 7.5 marks in exams of maximum 1000 marks.

Cane crushing capacity increased

The state government approved a proposal to increase the crushing capacity of the Ganga Kisan Sahkari Chini Mill, Morna (Muzaffarnagar) and modernise the same with new technology. As per the proposal, the mill capacity would be increased from 2,500 TCD (tonnes of cane per day) to 3,500 TCD and later to 5,000 TCD.

As the plant is dilapidated and has outdated technology, farmers are not reaping significant benefits currently. Once it is equipped with new machinery, the mill will not only increase production but also improve operational efficiency. The greatest benefit will accrue directly to sugarcane farmers as this may lead to increasing the sugarcane farmers’ income and ensure the timely payment of sugarcane prices.

Old registration documents to be digitised

The state cabinet approved a proposal for digitisation of old documents registered at the sub-registrar offices in Uttar Pradesh. It approved extending the project period for scanning and indexing documents registered from 2002 to 2017 by another six months. The project has already reached its final stage, and the government has not stated the need for any additional budget. The scheme was initially approved in 2022 at a cost of ₹95 crore. Later, due to practical delays, the project’s duration was extended in July 2024, bringing the total cost to ₹123.62 crore. By the end of the 2024-25 financial year, ₹109.05 crore was spent on this project, and the remaining work will be completed with the available budget.

Under this project, 99.11% of indexing and 98.37% of scanning have been completed across the state. Currently, work is underway in Etah, Varanasi, Moradabad, Mainpuri, Lucknow, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, Saharanpur, and Prayagraj, which will be completed in the next six months.

Land acquisition for Noida Int’l Airport

The state cabinet approved a proposal for acquisition of land for (stage-2 phase-1 to 3) of the Noida International Airport, Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Water supply for textile park

The state cabinet approved a proposal for a project cost of ₹4.58 crore for supply of industrial water (from the Gomti) for the proposed Lucknow-Hardoi PM Mitra Textile Park.

Sewer lines to be laid in 18 Varanasi wards

The state cabinet approved a proposal for expenditure of ₹266.49 crore for providing sewer lines in 18 wards of Varanasi Nagar Nigam.

Rules for hoardings in municipal areas

The state cabinet approved rules to regulate hoardings and advertisements in municipal corporation areas.