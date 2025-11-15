Uttar Pradesh cabinet endorses increase in state advisory price of sugarcane

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved an increase in the State Advisory Price (SAP) for the sugarcane crushing season of 2025-26. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the state advisory price of ₹ 400 per quintal for the advance variety, ₹ 390 per quintal for the general variety and ₹ 355 per quintal for another variety. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the SAP of ₹400 per quintal for the advance variety, ₹390 per quintal for the general variety and ₹355 per quintal for another variety.

Minister for sugarcane development Laxmi Narain Chaudhary said all the sugar mills, including cooperatives, private and PSU-owned units, would make payment to the farmers as per SAP. The deduction for transportation would be 60 paise per quintal and a maximum of ₹12 per quintal, he said.

Decks cleared for Ashok Leyland to increase investment in Lucknow

The state cabinet approved an amendment to the LoC (letter of comfort) given to Ashok Leyland. A senior officer said following the amendment to the LoC, Ashok Leyand would increase its investment from ₹152 crore to ₹286 crore in the Lucknow unit.

Shops, Commercial EstablishmentsAct 1962 to apply across state

The state cabinet approved an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Shops and Commercial Establishments Act 1962 to enable its implementation across the state, instead of just in city limits.

An official press release said this would help in creating a favourable atmosphere for the ease of doing business and making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy.

The amended law would cover all shops and establishments employing 20 or more workers and protect their interest. With this amendment, medical establishments – clinics, polyclinics and maternity homes – would be covered. The working hours are being increased and overtime hours are being increased to 144 hours per quarter.