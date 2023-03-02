Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh: Case filed after letter to blow up Varanasi airport

Uttar Pradesh: Case filed after letter to blow up Varanasi airport

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 02, 2023 11:30 PM IST

Phulpur police in Varanasi on Thursday registered a case after an anonymous letter addressed to the airport director reached Lal Bahadur Shastri international airport officials

Phulpur police in Varanasi on Thursday registered a case after Lal Bahadur Shastri international airport officials allegedly received an anonymous letter threatening to blow up the airport by a drone attack, the police said. The FIR was registered on the complaint of an airport security officer.

As per the police, the letter was addressed to the Varanasi airport director and was sent by post. (For Representation)
As per the police, the letter was addressed to airport director Aryama Sanyal and was sent by post. Assistant commissioner of police, Pindra, Amit Pandey said an investigation in this regard was under way. With the help of the postal department, it was being ascertained from where the letter was posted.

The police said the letter read that Varanasi and some other airports in the country would be under drone attack on Holi and a special chemical would be used for it. In view of the letter, extra vigilance was being maintained on the airport premises, they added. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have also been put on additional alert, said a senior police officer.

