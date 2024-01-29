Uttar Pradesh CM for skill-based studies in higher classes

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening held a meeting with vice chancellor of the four universities of Gorakhpur and advised them to introduce skill-based curriculum in higher educational institutions. He also asked them to play their role in social, cultural and economic development as well as in strengthening health care system in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a Janata Darshan event in Gorakhpur on January 29. (HT photo)

Vice chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU Gorakhpur University) Prof Poonam Tandon; VC of Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University, JP Saini; VC of Guru Gorakshnath Vishwavidyalaya Dr Atul Bajpai and Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University vice chancellor Dr AK Singh participated in the meeting.

The chief minister asked them to share their experience with one another as they are specialised in different fields. Yogi further said skill-based education will enhance the employability of the youth and help them avail the opportunity of jobs coming up with advanced technology.

The CM asked the VCs for bringing about innovation in research and to connect students with technology rather than class room study. Earlier in the morning, Yogi performed ‘Rudrabhishek’ at Gorakhnath temple and prayed for the well-being of the people.

Later, he participated in ‘gauseva’ at the temple’s cowshed. He also conducted ‘Janata Darshan’ session at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan Auditorium of Gorakhnath temple complex. On Sunday night, the CM held a meeting to review development projects. He also went through the detailed project report of Rapti riverfront.