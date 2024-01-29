 Uttar Pradesh CM for skill-based studies in higher classes - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh CM for skill-based studies in higher classes

Uttar Pradesh CM for skill-based studies in higher classes

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jan 30, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with vice chancellors of four universities in Gorakhpur and advised them to introduce skill-based curriculum and contribute to social, cultural, and economic development. He also emphasized the importance of innovation in research and connecting students with technology.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening held a meeting with vice chancellor of the four universities of Gorakhpur and advised them to introduce skill-based curriculum in higher educational institutions. He also asked them to play their role in social, cultural and economic development as well as in strengthening health care system in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a Janata Darshan event in Gorakhpur on January 29. (HT photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a Janata Darshan event in Gorakhpur on January 29. (HT photo)

Vice chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU Gorakhpur University) Prof Poonam Tandon; VC of Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University, JP Saini; VC of Guru Gorakshnath Vishwavidyalaya Dr Atul Bajpai and Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University vice chancellor Dr AK Singh participated in the meeting.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The chief minister asked them to share their experience with one another as they are specialised in different fields. Yogi further said skill-based education will enhance the employability of the youth and help them avail the opportunity of jobs coming up with advanced technology.

The CM asked the VCs for bringing about innovation in research and to connect students with technology rather than class room study. Earlier in the morning, Yogi performed ‘Rudrabhishek’ at Gorakhnath temple and prayed for the well-being of the people.

Later, he participated in ‘gauseva’ at the temple’s cowshed. He also conducted ‘Janata Darshan’ session at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan Auditorium of Gorakhnath temple complex. On Sunday night, the CM held a meeting to review development projects. He also went through the detailed project report of Rapti riverfront.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On