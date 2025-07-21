Uttar Pradesh Congress to protest over power, fertiliser issues

The Uttar Pradesh Congress will on Tuesday stage protests across 75 districts against alleged poor electricity and fertiliser supply in the state. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai gave this information at a press conference that he along with party UP in charge Avinash Pande addressed here on Monday. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, party’s UP in charge Avinash Pande and senior leader PL Punia at a party workshop in Lucknow. (HT photo)

“Fertiliser from Uttar Pradesh is being smuggled to Nepal while farmers here are getting cane when they ask for fertiliser,” Rai alleged. The partymen will submit memorandums to the office of district magistrates across the state, he said.

Party’s UP in charge Avinash Pande, who has been chairing zonal review meetings for the past one week under organisation strengthening process, said, “The Sangathan Srijan workshops have given new strength to the party that is targeting upcoming panchayat elections and the 2027 assembly elections (in UP).”

He along with Rai chaired the party’s Awadh zone meeting during the day after Braj, Prayagraj and Poorvanchal zones. “What happened with the energy minister in Vrindavan is an example of what people think for this government. The minister was stopped from worshipping at Vrindavan temple by Goswami community people as they protested the projects being forced upon the people there,” Rai claimed.

“An FIR was lodged against me in Varanasi when I tried to expose the government for poor services for the Kanwariyas. But as our leader Rahul Gandhi says these FIRs are medals for me from the BJP government,” he said. Senior Congress leaders, including PL Punia, Virendra Chaudhary, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Dinesh Kumar Singh and Anil Yadav, were present in the meeting.