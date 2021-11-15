Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh crosses 14 crore Covid vax milestone
Total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 14 crore mark on Sunday, according to the data shared by the health department
A medic shows Covid vax vials at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s district. (For representation purpose)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

By 6 pm, UP had administered 140145120 doses, including over 10.18 crore first dose, and over 3.82 crore have received both doses.

Among total doses, 66446394 have been administered to female beneficiaries, while 73639360 doses have been administered to men in the state.

The state government has planned to vaccinate 100% eligible population in the state by at least the first dose by end of November. For achieving the target vaccination, timings have been extended till 10 pm in the night at all major centres from the earlier 5 pm.

Story Saved
