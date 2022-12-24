Uttar Pradesh: First mini stadium in Prayagraj’s rural area ready, to open in Jan

As a result of the state government’s efforts to groom and train sports talent in rural areas, the district’s first rural mini-stadium is now ready at Jasra in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj and would be formally inaugurated soon, said officials in the know of the things.

The Uttar Pradesh government is building mini stadiums in rural areas across the state to hone skills of rural players. In Rera village of Jasra area, located around 25 km from Sangam city, the first mini stadium of Prayagraj’s rural area will be opened for the players in the first week of January, they add.

District youth welfare officer in-charge of Prayagraj Shailesh Upadhyay said, “The modern mini stadium has been constructed at a cost of ₹4.93 crore. For it, sports equipment too has to be purchased after which it would be opened for sportspersons to train and hone their skills,” he added. This mini stadium will be special in many ways. Upadhyay said the mini stadium has been built on 4 acres of land and has facilities for playing indoor and outdoor games and training.

“Once opened for sportspersons, there will be training for a dozen sports like football, volleyball, badminton and kabaddi in the stadium. The flooring of the indoor stadium is made entirely of wood,” he added. The official said the stadium also has an athletics’ track and an open-air gym. It has been prepared by the Uttar Pradesh State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation (UPSIDC).

“The idea is to tap the sporting talents present in rural areas and give them a national and an international platform. By setting up mini stadiums in rural areas, the government is providing opportunities and facilities to the rural youth to perform,” he added.

The state government will be organising rural sports competitions to encourage the youth towards sports. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Fit India” movement and to realise the slogan “UP will play, UP will win”, the Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious goal of one district, one stadium for the state. The government proposes to build sports grounds in every village, mini stadium at every block headquarters besides “one district, one sport” Khelo India centres in 10 districts and world class sports city in Gorakhpur division.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON