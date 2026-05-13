Uttar Pradesh focuses on strengthening language, maths skills in Parishadiya schools

To strengthen the language and mathematical skills of students in Parishadiya Vidyalayas at the grassroots level, the state government is set to provide specialised training to teachers and academic support staff. FLN-based teaching, activity-based learning and modern classroom practices are being strengthened at the grassroots level. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

Under the NIPUN Bharat Mission, a five-day residential training programme for selected district ARPs and DIET mentors will be organised from May 16 to 20 at the State Institute of Rural Development, a spokesperson said.

The state government is now focusing not only on increasing school enrolment but also on improving the actual learning ability of children in classrooms. As part of this strategy, FLN-based teaching, activity-based learning and modern classroom practices are being strengthened at the grassroots level.

Participants from several districts including Agra, Azamgarh, Ballia, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Unnao will take part in the training programme.

According to the issued guidelines, district-level resource persons will be selected for capacity-building training of primary school teachers and Shiksha Mitras based on FLN and NCERT textbooks under the NIPUN Bharat Mission for the academic session 2026-27. After receiving state-level training, these resource persons will train teachers in their respective districts.

Four resource persons will be selected from each district, including two SRGs and two DIET mentors. Preference will be given to participants who have a good understanding of Hindi, Mathematics and English, along with classroom teaching experience.

However, if any district has fewer SRGs, additional DIET mentors will be nominated.