U.P.: Yogi govt issues guidelines for safety of electricity workers in monsoon

With an aim to prevent electricity-related accidents during monsoon, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a set of guidelines for the department officials, including rectifying faults occurring during rainfall and adhering to prescribed standards in maintenance work, said a government statement on Friday.

The guidelines include arranging safety equipment as per the prescribed safety standards. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

M Devraj, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), has issued directives to prevent accidents, involving especially outsourced workers of the electricity department, during the monsoon season. He has also directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

The PCL chairman said the training of outsourced workers should be organised as soon as possible by scheduling it in each distribution area and at the divisional level through discoms, the statement said.

As the occurrence of local faults increases during rainfall, posing a risk of accidents, the government has instructed electrical workers involved in distribution to exercise caution and follow specific precautions to prevent accidents. The government has also warned of strict action as per the rules in case of negligence on the part of an official that leads to an accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The guidelines include arranging safety equipment as per the prescribed safety standards for outsourced personnel deployed through the outsourced agency at each 33/11 KV sub-stations. The equipment include helmets, gloves, pliers, safety belts, earth chains, safety shoes, ensuring that each gang has the necessary safety equipment during line work.

The directives say that the chief engineer, superintending engineer, executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer of the distribution area will be responsible for inspecting the safety equipment on residential premises and ensuring its availability as well as provision to the workers by the outsourcing agency.

The UPPCL chairman has also warned of strict action as per the rules if negligence was found to be the reason for an accident. He further directed that wherever such accidents occurred, necessary arrangements should be made for the complete care and treatment of the injured employees and timely payment of the entitled compensation should also be ensured in accordance with the rules.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}