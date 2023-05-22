Shot in the arm for UP STF, four more units to come up

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to strengthen the Special Task Force (STF) by establishing its units in four more districts and filling up vacant posts, said a state government spokesperson. The UP government also approved the formation of STF unit in Ayodhya, where land acquisition process has been completed. (Pic for representation)

In a review meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave approval to the budget for the acquisition of land and construction of buildings for the STF units in Agra, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Bareilly. A transit hostel would also be constructed for the STF’s Noida unit while the construction of buildings has started, he said.

The government approved an amount of ₹2046.29 lakh for all the units.

Officers informed the CM that the STF units in Agra, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Bareilly were working from the police lines, which made their task more challenging. The chief minister ordered for the release of funds for the construction of STF’s dedicated buildings in the four districts, he added.

The state government sanctioned ₹284.22 lakh for the Agra unit, ₹253.62 lakh for Gorakhpur, ₹258.86 lakh for Prayagraj unit and ₹228.22 lakh for Bareilly unit of the STF for the construction of the buildings. For construction of transit hostel in Noida, ₹962.193 lakh was released, he said.

The UP government also approved the formation of STF unit in Ayodhya, where land acquisition process has been completed. An order was issued to create 13 posts in the unit. The recruitment process for the posts including one deputy superintendent of police, one inspector, four sub-inspectors, four computer operators, and three class IV posts had been completed.

The state police department wrote to the state government for the creation of 23 extra posts in the STF. The recruitment of the four head constables, 16 constables, and three constable drivers, etc. would start after the state government’s approval. The government also released ₹59.18 lakh for the purchase of new vehicles, added the spokesperson.