Uttar Pradesh govt further eases Covid restrictions for weddings, other events

Amid a dip in corona cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday further eased Covid restrictions and said wedding ceremonies and other similar events in open spaces can now have the number of attendees according to the size of the area.

Till now these events had a cap of 100 attendees.

The Uttar Pradesh home department made the announcement through a tweet on Tuesday a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced similar guidelines for holding Ramleelas and such events in open spaces.

However, all Covid protocols like masks, sanitisers and social distancing, have to be in place, the home department said.

Meanwhile, chief minister at the Covid review meeting on Tuesday, said the state government’s ‘trace, test, treat’ policy had been effective in controlling the pandemic in the state and all the systems for safety and prevention of the spread of Covid must stay in place.

“In the last 24 hours, only 18 fresh cases were reported from across Uttar Pradesh while 14 patients recovered in the same duration. The state has 177 active Covid cases at present,” Yogi said.

He said till Monday, Uttar Pradesh had administered a total of 10.39 crore doses of Covid vaccine.