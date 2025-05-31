Uttar Pradesh govt makes Aadhaar verification a must for cattle adoption scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for availing of the benefits under the scheme that provides financial support to individuals who voluntarily adopt cattle from cow shelters. Under the cow adoption scheme, eligible beneficiaries receive ₹ 50 per cattle per day on a monthly basis to cover food and fodder expenses for animals adopted from temporary or permanent cow shelters. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to a government notification issued by principal secretary, animal husbandry, K Ravindra Naik here on May 27, beneficiaries will now have to furnish proof of possession of an Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication to receive the monetary support of ₹50 per cattle per day for up to two cattle.

Those not yet enrolled will be required to register for Aadhaar at designated enrolment centres and furnish proof of application to avail of the interim benefits.

Officials said the move aims to streamline service delivery, eliminate duplicate and fake beneficiaries, and ensure that subsidies reach only genuine and eligible individuals. Aadhaar linkage will also facilitate direct benefit transfers, reduce paperwork and improve transparency in the disbursal process.

“In addition to targeting the right beneficiaries, Aadhaar integration supports better monitoring and data-driven planning for resource allocation,” special secretary (animal husbandry), Devendra Kumar Pandey said. Under the current system, according to Pandey, the money was transferred to district magistrates (DMs) who would provide the funds to the beneficiaries.

“Now, like in various other government-funded schemes, the funds under the cow adoption scheme too will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries through the DBT after their Aadhaar verification and linking the same to their bank account,” he said.

The notification acknowledges potential authentication failures and outlines remedial measures:

The scheme also outlines mechanisms to address biometric failures during Aadhaar authentication. In cases where fingerprint or iris scans fail, face authentication, OTP-based verification, or other approved fallback options will be used to ensure no genuine beneficiary is left out.

The department has directed the implementing agency to widely publicise the new requirement and ensure that the Aadhaar mandate does not become a barrier to access. A grievance redressal mechanism has also been put in place as per guidelines of the Cabinet Secretariat issued in 2017.

Currently, there are around 14 lakh stray cattle, including 1.30 lakh in urban areas, sheltered in 8381 conservation centres across the state. Over 1.50 lakh stray cattle have been adopted by individuals under the cow adoption scheme.