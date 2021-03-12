Uttar Pradesh govt orders removal of religious construction on roads
The state government has ordered that no religious construction be allowed on roads, lanes, footpaths or along national and state highways.
In a communiqué to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, all police officers, the government has ordered that all such religious constructions made on public property after January 1, 2011 be identified and removed.
The communication from the state’s home department also makes it clear for constructions made before January 1, 2011, to be shifted within 6 months in a phased manner to some private property owned by person(s) of that religion.
Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav predicts a repeat of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls
The home department communication to administrative and police officials also made it clear that encroaching public land through such constructions won’t be allowed.
Officials tasked with maintenance of roads and national highways have been asked to check such religious constructions on roads and highways.
The home department communiqué also made clear that any violation of the order would be taken as contempt of the court and treated accordingly.
