Uttar Pradesh govt’s tax collections increase by nearly 20,000 crore, GST, VAT top contributors

The Uttar Pradesh government’s tax collections for the financial year 2024-25 were higher by ₹19,958.84 crore than the figures for 2023-24. Uttar Pradesh minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government’s collections from excise -- the second highest tax revenue earner -- were ₹ 52,574.52 crore (90.2% of the target). (FILE PHOTO)

The state taxes comprising GST (Goods and Services Tax) and VAT (Value Added Tax) continue to remain the top tax-revenue providers for the state government, according to initial data released by the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday.

It collected more than half of its tax revenue from GST and VAT while excise remained the second largest tax earner followed by stamps and registration in 2024-25.

Overall, the state government collected ₹2,13,287.94 crore taxes in 2024-25 against ₹1,93,329.10 crore in 2023-24.

Out of the state government’s total tax collections of ₹2,13,287.94 crore (78.6% of the target), the earnings from the state taxes were ₹1,14,631.68 crore (73% of the target), including ₹82,535.14 crore from GST (72.2% of the target) and ₹32,096.54 crore (75.1% ) from VAT, according to the initial official data.

The state government’s collections from excise -- the second highest tax revenue earner -- were ₹52,574.52 crore (90.2% of the target) while stamps and registration generated the third largest revenue of ₹30,205.97 crore (84.7% of the target), minister for finance Suresh Khanna said in a press statement.

The collections from transport were ₹11,499.01 crore (92% of the target). The energy department realised ₹3038.22 crore (52.6% of the target) while the land revenue collected was ₹413.84 crore (48% of the target).

The state government also collected non-tax revenue, which includes mining and minerals, of ₹13,354.45 crore (54.7% of the target). The non-tax revenue collections were 7% higher than the previous year.