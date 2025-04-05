Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttar Pradesh govt’s tax collections increase by nearly 20,000 crore, GST, VAT top contributors

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 05, 2025 06:34 AM IST

Overall, the state government collected ₹2,13,287.94 crore taxes in 2024-25 against ₹1,93,329.10 crore in 2023-24.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s tax collections for the financial year 2024-25 were higher by 19,958.84 crore than the figures for 2023-24.

Uttar Pradesh minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government’s collections from excise -- the second highest tax revenue earner -- were <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,574.52 crore (90.2% of the target). (FILE PHOTO)
Uttar Pradesh minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government’s collections from excise -- the second highest tax revenue earner -- were 52,574.52 crore (90.2% of the target). (FILE PHOTO)

The state taxes comprising GST (Goods and Services Tax) and VAT (Value Added Tax) continue to remain the top tax-revenue providers for the state government, according to initial data released by the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday.

It collected more than half of its tax revenue from GST and VAT while excise remained the second largest tax earner followed by stamps and registration in 2024-25.

Overall, the state government collected 2,13,287.94 crore taxes in 2024-25 against 1,93,329.10 crore in 2023-24.

Out of the state government’s total tax collections of 2,13,287.94 crore (78.6% of the target), the earnings from the state taxes were 1,14,631.68 crore (73% of the target), including 82,535.14 crore from GST (72.2% of the target) and 32,096.54 crore (75.1% ) from VAT, according to the initial official data.

The state government’s collections from excise -- the second highest tax revenue earner -- were 52,574.52 crore (90.2% of the target) while stamps and registration generated the third largest revenue of 30,205.97 crore (84.7% of the target), minister for finance Suresh Khanna said in a press statement.

The collections from transport were 11,499.01 crore (92% of the target). The energy department realised 3038.22 crore (52.6% of the target) while the land revenue collected was 413.84 crore (48% of the target).

The state government also collected non-tax revenue, which includes mining and minerals, of 13,354.45 crore (54.7% of the target). The non-tax revenue collections were 7% higher than the previous year.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh govt’s tax collections increase by nearly 20,000 crore, GST, VAT top contributors
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On