Uttar Pradesh govt warns officers against ignoring instructions on public representatives’ letters

In view of the perception that senior officers of the Uttar Pradesh government are turning a deaf ear to instructions to acknowledge and act on priority on letters received from public representatives, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, the state government has reiterated its directive through a fresh government order dated September 12, 2025. The government has warned the officers of action as per rules if they are found lax in following the instructions. Officers have ignored at least three previous government orders, according to people familiar with the matter. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The officers have ignored at least three previous government orders (GOs) issued in this regard on April 3, 2018, January 21, 2021 and April 7, 2025, reiterating its directives in the past seven years, those aware of the development said.

“Ensure replies to the letters of public representatives by taking action on priority or else, action, as per rules, would be taken against the officers,” said principal secretary parliamentary affairs JP Singh-II in an order dated September 12, 2025 sent to all the additional chief secretaries, DGP, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, district magistrates and others.

“Despite the instructions given through the GOs issued earlier, the members of state legislature have raised the issue stating that replies to the issues raised by them are not being made available. This is tarnishing the image of the state government,” he said.

The state government reminded the officers that every government office should maintain a register to list the details of correspondence with the public representatives and ensure that the letters (received from public representatives) are not only acknowledged but also replied to informing about the action taken. The state government has given fresh instructions as a fall out of the complaints made and issues raised by the public representatives in both houses of the state legislature.

Asked about the future course of action if the officers continue to ignore letters of public representatives, Singh said the issue would now be taken up at the top level of governance.

“Yes, we have issued another government order in this regard this month. If the state government’s instructions are not taken seriously we will take up the issue at the level of chief secretary and chief minister as well,” said Singh.

This is not the first time that the state government’s orders have been ignored by the senior officers. The state government has issued around a dozen GOs asking its officers to show courtesy to public representatives, take their calls and ensure a reply if busy in a meeting. There has been, however, no let-up in the complaints in this regard from the public representatives.

“The state government is serious about dealing with issues concerning protocol to be accorded to the public representatives. It is the privilege of the members of both the houses of state legislature that their letters are replied and phones are answered. The officers should ensure that the state government’s instructions are strictly followed,” said Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president and MLC Vijay Pathak.

“Such instructions have no meaning to the officers. The public representatives have been humiliated regularly in the past nearly eight-and-a-half years of this government. The state government is only making a mockery of the whole issue,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman and MLC Rajendra Chaudhary.

“This issue has been raised time and again in both the houses by the members of the ruling party as well as those from the Opposition parties. The state government should take the issue seriously as nothing has come out despite assurances in the house,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona.’