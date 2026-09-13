Uttar Pradesh has seen all-round development under CM Yogi: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday praised chief minister for bringing about positive changes in Uttar Pradesh during his over nine years of rule, saying previous regimes in the state were known for ‘One District, Many Mafia’, but now UP is known for ‘One District One Product’, improved law and order besides better infrastructure. Defence minister Rajnath Singh at ‘Khatik Garjana Sammelan’ in Agra on September 13. (HT photo)

“Before Yogi Adityanath took over in 2017, Uttar Pradesh was known for riots, lawlessness and poor infrastructure but things have changed now. All-round development has taken place in the state,” he said while addressing ‘Khatik Garjana Sammelan’ organised under the aegis of ‘Akhil Bharatiya Khatik Samaj’ in Agra.

“Roads are being laid to connect more and more cities, Agra is having metro rail services. Development is on the pace and UP is known for it all over the nation. Industrial corridors are coming up and for this region, ‘Petha’ of Agra, ‘Peda’ of Mathura, glass work of Firozabad, ‘Heeng’ of Hathras and locks from Aligarh are gaining fame across the nation with the state’s patronage,” Rajnath added.

“The Constitution of our nation talks of brotherhood and ideology of our nation is that of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’—considering the whole world a family. In such a nation, there should be no space for societal differences, yet forces which, for their political gains, are attempting to divide the nation and society,” the defence minister said.

“We should take a vow not to get divided by falling into the trap of such forces. ‘Tutne se bikhrange, judne se nikhrenge’ (we will falter if we divide and prosper with unity),” he added.

Appreciating the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath expressed hope that India will one day become the third-biggest economy while accomplishing the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ as visualised by PM Modi.

Praising PM Modi’s Independence Day announcement of free online coaching for the poor and economically weak, he said the PM was working on the principle of ‘Antyodaya’ and ‘Sarvodaya’ leading to the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

Rajnath called upon the leaders of Khatik community to encourage education to ensure growth of the community. ‘It is time to recall and follow what Babasahab Ambedkar said: ‘Sikshit Bano’ (get educated) ‘Sangathit Raho’ (remain united) ‘Sangharsh Karo’ (fight for justice). Babasahab chose the path of ‘Sangharsh’ which for him did not mean violence but motivating the society to bring about a change through constitutional path,” he said.

The defence minister praised the contribution of the community towards the ‘Sanatan’ and the nation, saying it fought for nation’s pride whenever needed despite facing oppression.