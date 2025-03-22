Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest consumer market: CM

With a population of 25 crore Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest consumer market. Surat in Gujarat became a textile hub, and now, the same vision is being implemented nationwide with the approval of seven PM MITRA Parks, one of which is in Lucknow, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. U. P.chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

Adityanath was addressing the investors’ meet held in the state capital for the establishment of a Mega Textile and Apparel Park on 1,000 acres on the Lucknow-Hardoi border.

“With a population of 140 crore, why should India lag behind Bangladesh (16 crore) in ready-made garments? We have top-notch training, designing, and packaging facilities,” said the CM.

The project is coming up under the ‘PM MITRA Scheme’ of the Union government. It will help create over 50,000 new jobs.

On the occasion, the chief minister distributed an incentive of ₹210 crore to 80 investors contributing to the state’s textile industry under the Uttar Pradesh Textile and Apparel Policy, 2017. Apart from this, two MoUs of ₹700 crore were signed for the PM MITRA Park.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said: “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Surat in Gujarat became a textile hub. Now, the same vision is being implemented nationwide with the approval of seven PM MITRA Parks, one of which is in Lucknow.

“This is the only PM MITRA Park in the country being set up in a state capital,” he added.

He pointed out that clothing is one of life’s basic necessities and assured investors that the park will offer integrated facilities for weaving, dyeing, printing, designing, and packaging.

“This park will help meet market demand and unlock endless possibilities for the textile industry,” he said.

On the occasion, two MoUs of over ₹700 crore were signed for the PM MITRA Park. Additionally, ₹3,800 crore worth of investment proposals have already been received under 83 MoUs.

“Over 1,000 MoUs have been signed, with 225 projects set for groundbreaking soon, leading to investments exceeding ₹6,000 crore and creating over 50,000 jobs,” said the CM.

He added that Kashi, Bhadohi, and Mirzapur are renowned for silk and carpets, while Varanasi’s sarees remain an integral part of Indian celebrations.

Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar are famous for handlooms, and Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh, Mubarakpur, and Mau have a deep-rooted textile history. Lucknow’s chikankari embroidery has thrived in households for centuries, added the CM.

He credited the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme for reviving these traditional industries, ensuring a steady flow of orders.

He then announced that apart from the PM MITRA Park, the state government will establish 10 new textile parks named after Sant Kabir Das and two leather parks in the name of Sant Ravidas.

These parks will serve as extension centers for the PM MITRA Park, further boosting the textile and leather industries.

He also stated that the PM MITRA Park will be developed based on Prime Minister Modi’s 5F model—Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign—ensuring a seamless production-to-export process at a single location.

He also highlighted the state’s excellent connectivity as a major attraction for investors. He said that a dedicated freight corridor and Greenfield Expressway between Lucknow and Kanpur will soon be operational.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is India’s second-largest economy, and by 2029, we will make it a one-trillion-dollar economy,” said the CM.

He added that Uttar Pradesh contributes 13% to the country’s textile production, ranking third in India and providing employment to over two million people.

Institutions such as NIFT in Raebareli, the Textile Technology Institute in Kanpur, and the Indian Institute of Apparel Technology in Varanasi are strengthening the sector, he asserted.

The CM also highlighted the presence of leading textile companies like Arvind Mills, TT Group, Ganesha Ecosphere, Bharat Overseas, and NINE, which are already operating in the state.

CM Yogi assured investors that Uttar Pradesh offers a highly favorable investment environment. “In the past eight years, we have introduced 35 sectoral policies, ensuring a secure land bank, strong connectivity, and robust legal protection for your capital,” he said.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, additional secretary (Textile Industry, union government ) Rohit Kansal and others.