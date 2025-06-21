Uttar Pradesh land of expressways, set to be unstoppable on path of growth: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh will become unstoppable on the path of growth and prosperity when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ganga Expressway by the end of this year. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Azamgarh on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Adityanath made the remark after inaugurating the 91.35-km Gorakhpur Link Expressway. He addressed gatherings at Salarpur in Azamgarh and Bhagwanpur in Gorakhpur, the two ends of the new expressway which connects to the Purvanchal Expressway.

Highlighting improved connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said that this expressway will provide world-class connectivity to Azamgarh as well as Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar and Gorakhpur.

“Uttar Pradesh is making its identity from a ‘BIMARU’ state to an expressway state,” he said.

Today, there are 16 airports in the state, including four international ones, and four-lane connectivity, which has taken Uttar Pradesh to new heights, he said.

After inaugurating the Gorakhpur Link Expressway at Salarpur, Yogi travelled the route in a convoy and reached the second inauguration site at the Bhagwanpur toll plaza in Gorakhpur.

During the journey, residents from nearby areas enthusiastically welcomed him by waving the national flag and raising slogans in his honour.

This link expressway will not only connect Azamgarh to Gorakhpur, but will also give a new impetus to the entire Purvanchal (eastern UP), he said.

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway stretches from Jaitpur (near National Highway-27) in Gorakhpur to Salarpur in Azamgarh, where it connects to the Purvanchal Expressway.

It spans four districts—Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, and Azamgarh.

Gorakhpur Link Expressway has been constructed at a cost of ₹ 7,283 crore.

With the Gorakhpur Link Expressway now functional, Uttar Pradesh has added its seventh operational expressway, marking a significant step in its infrastructure journey. The state now commands 42% of India’s total access-controlled expressway network. Adityanath stated that six out of every 10 kilometres of expressways in the country will soon be located in Uttar Pradesh. Several other expressways are under construction or have received approval, firmly establishing Uttar Pradesh as a dominant force on India’s infrastructure map and setting the stage for a new era of economic growth and opportunity.

In 2017, there were only one-and-a half expressways in Uttar Pradesh (Yamuna Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway), he said.

The Agra-Lucknow Express was incomplete and it was completed by the double engine government (BJP in power at the Centre and in UP), he added.

Now, the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway, the 300-km Bundelkhand Expressway and the 91-km Gorakhpur Link Expressway have become operational among others, he said.

Six expressways are under construction, he said.

“By the end of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ganga Expressway and the infrastructure will be so strong that no one will be able to stop Uttar Pradesh from prospering,” he said.

Hitting out at the Opposition, he said though the foundation stone of the Purvanchal Expressway was laid, even the land was not purchased during the tenure of the previous government. They wanted to build a 110-metre wide expressway for ₹ 15,200 crore, we made it 120 metres wide and built it for ₹ 11,800 crores. The public understands who would have looted the remaining money, he said.

Addressing a gathering at Bhagwanpur, he said the speed of infrastructure development directly fuels progress and prosperity naturally follows. He remarked that true and comprehensive development is only possible when infrastructure grows in step with the needs and aspirations of the people.

Reflecting on global examples, the chief minister stated that developed nations owe much of their success to robust infrastructure systems. In a similar vein, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a major transformation since 2017, moving away from the long-standing ‘BIMARU’ tag and reestablishing itself as a leader among Indian states.

He credited this shift to a strong focus on infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has also helped free the state from the grip of crime, mafia, and riots, positioning it as a growing hub for tourism and investment.

“Earlier, roads in the state were full of potholes. Today, our expressway network is accelerating the state’s economy,” he said.

He stressed that a secure and stable environment is a necessary foundation for economic growth and for attracting investments. Over the past eight years, the expansion of expressways has laid the groundwork for industrial development across the state. The Gorakhpur Link Expressway, he asserted, will play a crucial role in boosting industrial growth in southern Gorakhpur and beyond.

Looking to the future, the chief minister noted that with major projects such as the Ganga Expressway, every district in Uttar Pradesh will soon benefit from new industrial clusters. These hubs will encourage the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while also supporting agricultural and fisheries-based economic activity.

To ensure safety and swift response along the expressway, the chief minister flagged off a security fleet deployed by UPEIDA, comprising Innovas, Campers, ambulances, cranes, and a hydra vehicle. He also visited a photo exhibition set up at the toll plaza by UPEIDA and interacted with workers of APCO Infratech, the firm responsible for Package-1 of the project. Posing with the construction workers, he expressed appreciation for their hard work.

Yogi planted a Harishankari sapling — a trio of Peepal, Banyan, and Pakad trees — near the Bhagwanpur toll plaza. This act, he noted, represents the state’s commitment to sustainable growth.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers Swatantra Dev Singh, Anil Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan, Nand Gopal Nandi, Girish Chandra Yadav, minister of state Jaswant Singh Saini, former Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and many MLAs and officials were present on the occasion at Salarpur.