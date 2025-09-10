Uttar Pradesh minister stages sit-in, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology for insult to PM’s mother

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi faced a protest by Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture Dinesh Pratap Singh on the first day of his visit to his Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture Dinesh Pratap Singh staging a sit-in on Wednesday. (SOURCED)

Staging a sit-in with dozens of supporters and BJP workers on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway at Harchandpur, Singh demanded an apology from the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha over remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother at a political event attended by Gandhi in Bihar recently.

“Rahul has a mother, he should respect others’ mothers. PM’s mother was insulted from the stage where Rahul was present, but he never said that his workers did something wrong,” Singh said.

Rahul arrived at Lucknow airport on Wednesday morning and headed for Rae Bareli by road. Singh protested where the cavalcade of Rahul was passing through. However, the administration quickly managed the situation to allow Gandhi’s convoy to proceed.

Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh said Rahul Gandhi should tender an apology to all mothers in India, for derogatory words used for the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga, Bihar on August 27.

The BJP workers held placards with the slogan “Rahul Gandhi wapas jao (Rahul Gandhi, go back)” written on them.

He said Rahul Gandhi should have said he will punish those who spoke such words .

“Rahul Gandhi should have said at least that he is unhappy about what has been said. Had Rahul said this, countrymen would have felt satisfied. But it seems he is trying to promote them. Rahul should say sorry to all mothers in India,” the minister said.

“I have fought an election against Sonia Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi’s mother) but none in Rae Bareli will say such words for her,” the minister said.

Rahul’s current two-day visit to Rae Bareli is his sixth trip post Lok Sabha elections.

Some party workers put up posters showing Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as the deities Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.

Rahul reached Lucknow airport at around 10 am and was welcomed by state leaders, including UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, Congress legislature party leader in UP assembly Aradhna Mishra and Amethi MP KL Sharma.

His schedule included a meeting with booth workers of Harchandpur assembly constituency, which is held by the Samajwadi Party, a meeting with representatives from Prajapati Samaj, a programme for unveiling of Ashoka Stambh at Sadar in Rae Bareli, a tree plantation ceremony at Amar Shaheed Veer Pasi Van Gram and an interaction with party workers of Unchahar assembly constituency. On Thursday, he will participate in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting before returning to New Delhi.