Uttar Pradesh minister stresses on using drone tech in agriculture
The use of drones will significantly improve ease of farming and the state government is making concerted efforts for multifaceted use of drone technology, right from spraying of fertiliser to monitoring development and welfare projects
Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi stated this at a function held in Malihabad, Lucknow to mark the arrival of ‘Agricultural Drone Yatra’ in the state on Thursday.
“Digitally driven agriculture is becoming the need of the hour. There is a huge scope for the use of multiple applications in drone farming in Uttar Pradesh, which is a leader in paddy, wheat, bajra, barley among cereals,” Shahi said.
The Drone Yatra that began on July 15 from Pune, is scheduled to travel 10,000 kms, across 13 states to create awareness on drone spraying among 10,000 farmers. Demonstration of spraying with drone was given to more than 300 farmers in rice farm while the Drone Yatra reached Lucknow to make them aware of this breakthrough technology.
“Now, we can see the benefits of latest technology in our fields and can experience the same with global pace. This drone technology would not only provide the employment to youths but also solve the paucity of labour and help in saving soil and environment as well,” said Shahi.
“This would also help in fulfilling the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards doubling the income of growers. The technology will increase their income by bringing down the cost of spraying besides preventing the crops from insects, flies and locusts,” he added.
World saw power of Yoga, traditional Indian medicines during Covid: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Bengaluru on Thursday the world saw the power of Yoga and traditional systems of alternative medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic when the “fatalities in India were half of that of the United States of America”. He was speaking after inaugurating 'Kshemavana', a wellness centre set up by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Two minors held for opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations
Crime Branch unit 3 of the Pune police arrested two minors for allegedly opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations at Ganesh Colony in Hingne Khurd on August 19. Both minors are 17- year-old school dropouts and were held on Thursday from Wadgaon bridge. The police received a tip-off and arrested them. As per police, Shubham Jayraj More (23), a resident of Sinhagad road is a habitual offender and has 10 cases registered, of which six are of attempted murder.
Ludhiana | Industrialists dejected over cancellation of textile park project near Mattewara forest
Raising concerns over scrapping of textile parks near Mattewara forest and September 2023 deadline to shift the industry situated in mixed land-use areas, different industrial associations conducted a meeting with housing and urban development minister Aman Arora during his visit to the city on Wednesday evening at a restaurant on Hambran road.
Karnataka's Murugha mutt seer arrested in sexual assault case
The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, was arrested on Thursday evening. The development comes in the wake of a massive uproar over the issue with allegations being raised that the Basavaraj Bommai-led government is not doing enough. The top religious leader has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for alleged sexual abuse of two high school girls.
Woman FTII student found dead in hostel room, cops suspect suicide
A 25-year-old student of the screen and acting course at the Film and Television Institute in Pune was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, police officials said. According to officials from Deccan police station, the incident came to light at around 4:30 pm after students informed the institute. On receiving an intimation from the FTII authorities, a team from Deccan police station reached the campus.
